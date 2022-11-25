StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.
About Yunhong CTI
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.