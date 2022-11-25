StockNews.com Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
CNCE opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $247.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
