StockNews.com Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

CNCE opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $247.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 252,572 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,137,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,720,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

