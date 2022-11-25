StockNews.com Lowers Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

