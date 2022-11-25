Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $202,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,590. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $349.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

