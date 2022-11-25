Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,795 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 323,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 132,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

