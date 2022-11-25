Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.01. 28,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

