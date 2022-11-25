Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $3.06 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $67,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. 49,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

