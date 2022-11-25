Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,250. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

