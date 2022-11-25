Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $232.06.

