Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $69.22 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.22 million and $3.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.06 or 0.07331523 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001924 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00033101 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079175 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00061136 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010096 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023869 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,406,639 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
