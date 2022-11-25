Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Stratus Properties Stock Up 1.5 %
Stratus Properties stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $46.44.
Stratus Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stratus Properties
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.