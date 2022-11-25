Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Stratus Properties stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stratus Properties

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.