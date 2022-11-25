Strong Price Hits $4.40 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $608,752.48 and approximately $124,344.14 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00026588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

