Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $280,230. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after buying an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45 and a beta of 1.15. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

