Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

