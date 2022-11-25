Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.99 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $43.99 million and $2.19 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,852,318,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,132,738 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

