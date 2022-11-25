Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Articles
