TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

