Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

TECK.B stock opened at C$45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.16. The stock has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

