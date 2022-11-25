Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,896 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €4.20 ($4.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,002.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

