TerraClassicUSD Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $198.37 million and $16.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00077785 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060529 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009919 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023473 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005251 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,480,556 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,956,950 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
