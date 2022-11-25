Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $59.30 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00015136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

