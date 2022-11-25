Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $23,883.23 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $23,883.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,122. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 40.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

