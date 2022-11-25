Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $569,592.32 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $153.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

