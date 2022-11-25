The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $174.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.