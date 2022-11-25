The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.72

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.72 and traded as low as $40.40. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 962 shares trading hands.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
