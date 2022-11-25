The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.72

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.72 and traded as low as $40.40. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 962 shares trading hands.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.