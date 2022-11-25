The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.