The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.95. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 293,025 shares traded.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
