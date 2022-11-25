The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.95. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 293,025 shares traded.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

