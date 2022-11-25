The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Angang Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Angang Steel has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Angang Steel
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.