The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Angang Steel has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

