The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.09

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 4757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

