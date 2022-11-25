The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $8,117.06.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 64,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

