The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Sells $252,352.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $80.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

