The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Union worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Stock Up 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.33 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.