Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 24,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.