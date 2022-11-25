Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. 2,402,574 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

