Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock remained flat at $79.03 during trading hours on Friday. 83,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,656. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $88.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

