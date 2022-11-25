TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.80

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 454562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.92 ($0.68).

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of €1.00 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

