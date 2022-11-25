TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.23

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.23 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 1730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,822 shares of company stock worth $4,682,083. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

