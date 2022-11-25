Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.18. Trees shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 51,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

