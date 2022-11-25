Tribe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.37 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $90.85 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.87 or 0.08575093 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00477728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.16 or 0.29310559 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

