Tribe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.46 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $91.29 million and $4.46 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

