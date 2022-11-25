Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Trifast Stock Performance

TRI opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £66.83 million and a PE ratio of 701.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.10 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96).

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

