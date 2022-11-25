Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 4,099,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

