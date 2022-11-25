Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 31,696 shares.The stock last traded at $11.64 and had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

