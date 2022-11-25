Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SOHO stock opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £268.66 million and a PE ratio of 613.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.23.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

