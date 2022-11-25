Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

SOHO stock opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £268.66 million and a PE ratio of 613.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.23.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

