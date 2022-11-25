TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 7,307 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.01.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.
