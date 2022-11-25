TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEC. Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

