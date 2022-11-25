U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26,216 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 64.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 609,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

