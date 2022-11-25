U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.33 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

XOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $469.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

