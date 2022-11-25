U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. 228,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,720,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

