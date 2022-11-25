U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.91. 76,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

